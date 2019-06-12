XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/06/2019 - 20:15 BST

Real Betis Coach Outlines Stance Amid Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso Interest

 




Real Betis coach Rubi insists that the club want to keep their squad together and only a big bid will see a player leave, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur in Giovani Lo Celso.

The 23-year-old has popped up on the radar of Tottenham this summer, following his impressive debut season in La Liga with Betis.  

 



Lo Celso, who initially joined Betis on loan last summer, was eventually signed on a permanent basis from Paris Saint-Germain, after the Spanish club decided to trigger the purchase option in his deal.

And following his permanent switch to Seville, Lo Celso has gone from strength to strength in his role as a vital cog in the first team set-up at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.
 


Tottenham have already seen an offer in the region of €65m for Lo Celso, who has a €100m buy-out clause, knocked back by Betis, but the north Londoners continue to remain interested in the player.



However, Rubi has opted to take a firm stance on the potential sale of Lo Celso this summer, following his arrival from Espanyol.

The newly-appointed Betis boss insisted any exit from the first team squad would only be facilitated with the intention of fetching enough money to be able to invest in the transfer window.
 


“Our intention is to try to maintain as much as we can the squad that is there because Betis is a great team, and to add to that to make an even better team”, Rubi told a press conference when asked about Lo Celso.

“If there has to be an exit, let it be to collect a lot of money to be able to invest.”

Depite Lo Celso's buy-out clause being set at €100m, it has been suggested Betis could be ready to accept a figure closer to €75m. 
 