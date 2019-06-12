Serie A Giants Yet To Approach Liverpool About Signing Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are yet to touch base with Liverpool for Dejan Lovren, who is valued at £25m by the Merseyside giants, according to the Times.



Lovren has emerged as a possible summer recruit for AC Milan, who are looking to carry out extensive retooling of their squad after another changing of the guard in the dugout.













The Croatian defender has not been a regular under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but he is believed to be happy on Merseyside and enjoys being part of a successful side.



While Lovren could have a route to Italy this summer due to AC Milan’s interest, nothing concrete has emerged from the speculation yet.





It is claimed the Rossoneri are yet to approach Liverpool to even enquire about Lovren and therefore, no concrete negotiations are under way at the moment.







It would take big money for Liverpool to consider selling the centre-back and it has been claimed the asking price for the player is around £25m.



AC Milan are deliberating over their options but their incoming sporting director Ricky Massara rates the Croatian highly.





The deal-maker could push to land Lovren if his appointment is confirmed at the San Siro.

