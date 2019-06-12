Super Agent Meets Chelsea To Continue Maurizio Sarri Discussions

Follow @insidefutbol





Macedonian super agent Fali Ramadani met Chelsea on Tuesday to negotiate Maurizio Sarri’s release from the club as Juventus continue to wait for the Blues to release the Italian.



Sarri has told Chelsea that he wants to leave and Juventus are lying in wait as they look to appoint the Italian as their new coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri.











Chelsea were expected to release the 60-year-old at the start of the week, with Juventus expected to unveil him as their new coach, but nothing of that sort happened.



Ramadani, who has been acting as the intermediary between the parties, has been in contact with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and powerbroker Marina Granovskaia.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Macedonian was in a meeting with Chelsea again on Tuesday to negotiate the terms of Sarri’s release.







He met the Chelsea hierarchy to finalise the deal, which is expected to be a complex agreement, but nothing has been finalised yet.



Juventus are waiting for Chelsea’s response and are keen to sort out the deal as soon as possible.





Sarri already has an agreement in place with Juventus and is just waiting for Chelsea to release him.

