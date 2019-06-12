XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2019 - 21:50 BST

There Are Problems, Maurizio Sarri Is Grumbling – Serie A Side’s President On Juventus Switch

 




Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi has revealed that Maurizio Sarri is grumbling and pessimistic amid the delay in his move from Chelsea to Juventus.

Sarri is keen to head back to Italy after just a single season in charge at Chelsea and Juventus have been in talks with the Blues to make him their new coach.

 



It had been thought the deal was all but done and Juventus were hoping to be in a position to confirm Sarri's appointment.

But Chelsea are yet to agree to release Sarri, amid suggestions they want his replacement lined up first, and the saga is dragging on.
 


Sarri used to coach Empoli and the Serie A side's president, Corsi, has opened up on his contact with the still Chelsea manager.



"There are problems with Sarri freeing himself from Chelsea", Corsi told Italian TV channel Telelombardia.

"He now grumbles and is a bit pessimistic."
 


The Empoli president though insists that his conversations with Juventus officials revealed that the Italian champions are still confident about eventually being able to appoint Sarri.

"At Juve they told me on Saturday that they plan to resolve it", he added.

Sarri led Chelsea to a top four spot in the Premier League this season, as well as to the final of the EFL Cup and success in the Europa League.

 