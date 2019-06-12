There Are Problems, Maurizio Sarri Is Grumbling – Serie A Side’s President On Juventus Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi has revealed that Maurizio Sarri is grumbling and pessimistic amid the delay in his move from Chelsea to Juventus.



Sarri is keen to head back to Italy after just a single season in charge at Chelsea and Juventus have been in talks with the Blues to make him their new coach.











It had been thought the deal was all but done and Juventus were hoping to be in a position to confirm Sarri's appointment.



But Chelsea are yet to agree to release Sarri, amid suggestions they want his replacement lined up first, and the saga is dragging on.





Sarri used to coach Empoli and the Serie A side's president, Corsi, has opened up on his contact with the still Chelsea manager.







"There are problems with Sarri freeing himself from Chelsea", Corsi told Italian TV channel Telelombardia.



"He now grumbles and is a bit pessimistic."





The Empoli president though insists that his conversations with Juventus officials revealed that the Italian champions are still confident about eventually being able to appoint Sarri.



"At Juve they told me on Saturday that they plan to resolve it", he added.



Sarri led Chelsea to a top four spot in the Premier League this season, as well as to the final of the EFL Cup and success in the Europa League.



