Chelsea Put Bundesliga Boss On Post-Maurizio Sarri Shortlist

RB Leipzig’s Ralf Rangnick has been added to Chelsea’s shortlist of potential replacements for Maurizio Sarri this summer.



Sarri has told Chelsea that he wants to leave and the Italian has an agreement in place to become the next Juventus coach ahead of next season.











Juventus have been in talks with Chelsea to unlock Sarri from his contract and the Blues are expected to confirm the 60-year-old’s departure soon.



Chelsea legend and Derby County manager Frank Lampard is believed to be the favourite to become the next manager at Stamford Bridge, but he is not the only possibility.





According to German daily Bild, Rangnick has emerged as another name who could take his place in the Chelsea dugout next season.







RB Leipzig announced last week that the German will step down from his dual role of coach and sporting director and become the new head of sports and football development at the club.



But Rangnick has been open about his interest in being a coach again and he could soon get an opportunity at Chelsea.





Watford boss Javi Gracia has also been linked with the Chelsea job this summer.

