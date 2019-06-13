XRegister
13/06/2019 - 11:08 BST

Claim From France: Liverpool Not Prepared To Pay Big Money For Nabil Fekir

 




Liverpool are only prepared to offer €30m in their bid to land Nabil Fekir from Lyon this summer, it has been claimed in France, with the Reds unwilling to go as high as last summer to sign the attacking midfielder.

The 25-year-old was close to joining Liverpool last summer, but a move failed to materialise due to issues with his medical which reportedly caused the Reds to look to renegotiate.

 



Fekir stayed put at Lyon, but has been promised by Les Gones president Jean-Michel Aulas that he can leave this summer for the right price.

Liverpool have been linked with rekindling their interest in Fekir this summer as they look to improve a Champions League winning squad.
 


But Liverpool are not prepared to offer as much money as they put on the table last year.



According to French broadcaster Canal +, Liverpool are only prepared to offer €30m in their efforts to snare Fekir away from Lyon.

The sum is likely to be substantially below the amount Aulas is looking for. 
 


But Fekir has just a single year remaining on his contract with Lyon.

He directly contributed to 21 goals in all competitions during the recently concluded season.   
 