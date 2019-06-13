It Was Year To Forget – Denis Suarez Reflects On Arsenal Stint

Follow @insidefutbol





Denis Suarez has conceded that he struggled to get fit during his loan stint at Arsenal and is keen to forget the experience.



Arsenal signed the midfielder from Barcelona in January on a loan agreement, with an option to buy him on a permanent deal, but he made little to no impact in north London.











He made six substitute appearances for the Gunners in all competitions and missed the end of the season due to a groin injury.



Arsenal do not want to exercise the option to buy him and he has been recovering from his injury at Barcelona in recent months.





The midfielder conceded that he took a long time to even be fit enough to play in the Arsenal first team and is keen to forget the season he had as a whole.







Suarez said on Spanish radio show El Larguero: “On the 16th day of arriving at Arsenal I was not even 50 per cent fit.



“It was a year to forget but also to learn.”





The Spaniard believes he is good enough to play in the Champions League and feature in the Spain squad and therefore wants to join a club where he will get regular minutes.



“I am evaluating all the options.



“I want to play in the Champions League, it is my goal as that is my level.”



“I have also not lost hope of playing for the national team so I want to go to a team where I can play.”



Valencia have been linked with holding an interest in Suarez.



