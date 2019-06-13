XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2019 - 18:55 BST

Speculation Bubble Popped Despite Tottenham and Leicester Linked Star Visiting Inter HQ

 




Inter winger Ivan Perisic, who has been subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City this summer, visited the club's headquarters earlier today.

The 30-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to the Premier League and Inter are prepared to sell for the right price.

 



And when Perisic was spotted at Inter's headquarters on Thursday instantly speculation began over whether he was there to talk about a move away from the club.

Tottenham have made an enquiry for Perisic this summer, while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have been linked with mulling a swoop.
 


But a move does not appear to be close, despite Perisic visiting Inter's base, with the winger not there for transfer reasons, according to Italian outlet interdipenzia.net.



It is claimed that Perisic has arrived at the club headquarters in Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Milan to sign sponsorship contracts.

And Inter could yet keep hold of Perisic if an acceptable bid does not arrive. 
 


However, they are also open to cashing in on him and have slapped a €40m price tag on him in exchange for his services.

The Croatian winger, who has a contract that runs until 2022, directly contributed to 17 goals in all competitions this term.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Leicester are prepared to meet the hefty asking price set by Inter for Perisic.   
 