Speculation Bubble Popped Despite Tottenham and Leicester Linked Star Visiting Inter HQ

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter winger Ivan Perisic, who has been subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City this summer, visited the club's headquarters earlier today.



The 30-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to the Premier League and Inter are prepared to sell for the right price.











And when Perisic was spotted at Inter's headquarters on Thursday instantly speculation began over whether he was there to talk about a move away from the club.



Tottenham have made an enquiry for Perisic this summer, while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have been linked with mulling a swoop.





But a move does not appear to be close, despite Perisic visiting Inter's base, with the winger not there for transfer reasons, according to Italian outlet interdipenzia.net.







It is claimed that Perisic has arrived at the club headquarters in Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Milan to sign sponsorship contracts.



And Inter could yet keep hold of Perisic if an acceptable bid does not arrive.





However, they are also open to cashing in on him and have slapped a €40m price tag on him in exchange for his services.



The Croatian winger, who has a contract that runs until 2022, directly contributed to 17 goals in all competitions this term.



It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Leicester are prepared to meet the hefty asking price set by Inter for Perisic.

