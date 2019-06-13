The Best Project Is Chelsea – Agent of Returning Blues Loanee On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Tiemoue Bakayoko has admitted that the midfielder is open to offers this summer, but stressed that he sees his future at Chelsea next season.



The midfielder spent the recently concluded season on loan at AC Milan and the Rossoneri have declined the chance to take up the option to sign him on a permanent contract.











The Frenchman is due to report to Chelsea in the summer amidst speculation that he could be sold as he is not part of the club’s plans going forward.



His agent Abdoulaye Bakayoko, who is also his brother, insisted that clubs have been regularly calling him to enquire about the possibility of signing the midfielder this summer.





And while the midfielder is open to offers from clubs, his brother insists the player's future at the moments lies at Chelsea and he will just need to start to the season well at Stamford Bridge.







The Frenchman’s brother told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about his future: “We receive phone calls every day and it is due to his good season in Milan.



“But we must think about the best project and for now the best project is at Chelsea.





“He knows we are at home and he just needs to start to the season as well as he can and see what happens.



“But that doesn’t stop us from listening to offers.”



With Chelsea set to operate under a transfer ban, the Blues could still keep Bakayoko at the club as they might not get the chance to reinforce the squad.

