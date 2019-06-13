Unai Emery Still Open To Ivan Perisic Deal, Winger Puts Leicester and Wolves On Backburner

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Unai Emery would not hesitate to make a move for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, while Leicester City and Wolves are down the pecking order of options for the Croatian, it has been claimed in Italy.



Perisic could be on the move from Inter this summer, with the Nerazzurri prepared to let him go for the right price.











He was wanted by Arsenal in the January transfer window, but the Gunners were only prepared to sign him on loan.



According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Emery remains a big fan of Perisic and would take him to the Emirates Stadium if financially it is possible for Arsenal.





However, funds are tight at Arsenal and the club are expected to have to make sales to afford a deal for Perisic.







Leicester and Wolves are also interested in the winger, but it is claimed that Perisic is not a big fan of moving to a club he regards as under the top echelon of sides.



As such, his representative has not spent time developing a potential move to either side.





Perisic's agent, Nelio Lucas, is working to find a destination for the winger in the Premier League, with the Croatian dreaming of turning out in the English top flight.



