West Brom Wrap Up Slaven Bilic Appointment, Announcement Imminent

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has penned a two-year contract to become the next West Brom boss, according to radio broadcaster talkSPORT.



Bilic has been out of work since leaving Al-Ittihad earlier this year but is now set to return to English football, albeit in the Championship.









West Brom have been keen to bring in a big name after missing out on promotion last season and despite interest in other names, the Croatian quickly became the favourite to land the job following an interview.



A few rounds of talks were conducted between Bilic, West Brom and his representatives and he has been appointed as the new Baggies boss, with an announcement expected in the afternoon.





The former Hammer has signed a two-year deal with the Baggies and has been charged with the job of pushing on with West Brom next season.







Bilic is expected to challenge for promotion in the Championship and get the Midlands club back to the Premier League as soon as possible.



The West Brom hierarchy are likely to back the Croatian with funds to carry out surgery of the squad this summer.





The 50-year-old impressed during his time at West Ham in the Premier League before it ended with him getting the sack.

