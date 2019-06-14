Benfica Identify Replacement For Manchester City Linked Joao Felix

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica have identified a replacement for Manchester City and Manchester United linked Joao Felix, but face competition from rivals FC Porto.



The 19-year-old Portuguese sensation has enjoyed a remarkable debut season at senior level for Benfica, after netting 20 goals and registering 11 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.











In the wake of his excellent performances for Benfica this term, Felix has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with wanting him this summer, while Atletico Madrid view him as the successor to the departing Antonie Griezmann.





And according to Portuguese daily A Bola, in a sign that he could well leave, Benfica have already identified a replacement for Felix, should any of his potential suitors decide to activate his €120m release clause.







It is claimed the Portuguese champions will turn to Andrea Pinamonti of Inter, if they fail to keep hold of Felix ahead of the upcoming season.



Benfica want to sign Pinamonti on an initial loan with an option to purchase him for €15m, in the event Felix moves on from the Estadio da Luz this summer.





However, the Portuguese giants could face stern competition from rivals Porto, who have also zeroed in on Pinamonti as a potential target.



Pinamonti, who spent this season on loan at Frosinone, captained Italy at the U20 World Cup in Poland this summer.



He is under contract with the Nerazzuri until the summer of 2021.

