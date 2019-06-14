Newcastle United Linked Striker Signs New Mainz Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Mainz have locked down Newcastle United target Jean-Philippe Mateta to a new contract at the club, in a bid to fend off interest from elsewhere.



Mateta, who made the switch to the Bundesliga from Lyon last summer, has enjoyed a successful campaign with Mainz during the recently concluded season.













The Frenchman netted 14 goals and registered three assists for his team-mates from 34 appearances in the Bundesliga, as Mainz finished 13th in the league table.



As such, the striker has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe during the ongoing summer transfer window.





Monaco and Marseille were believed to be interested in taking him back to Ligue 1, while Newcastle have also been linked with wanting him this summer.







And amidst talk of interest from several potential suitors in Mateta, Mainz have locked down the 21-year-old to a new contract with the club.



Mateta has signed an extension that will keep him at the Opel Arena at least until the summer of 2023.





The news of Mateta extending his contract with Mainz is another blow for Newcastle, who also missed out on another target in Wesley, with the striker having joined Aston Villa.



Mateta will represent France at the European Under-21 Championship held in Italy and San Marino this month.



Newcastle have yet to confirm whether Rafael Benitez will extend his stay at St James’ Park beyond this summer.

