XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2019 - 14:58 BST

Newcastle United Linked Striker Signs New Mainz Contract

 




Mainz have locked down Newcastle United target Jean-Philippe Mateta to a new contract at the club, in a bid to fend off interest from elsewhere.

Mateta, who made the switch to the Bundesliga from Lyon last summer, has enjoyed a successful campaign with Mainz during the recently concluded season.
 

 



The Frenchman netted 14 goals and registered three assists for his team-mates from 34 appearances in the Bundesliga, as Mainz finished 13th in the league table.

As such, the striker has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


Monaco and Marseille were believed to be interested in taking him back to Ligue 1, while Newcastle have also been linked with wanting him this summer.



And amidst talk of interest from several potential suitors in Mateta, Mainz have locked down the 21-year-old to a new contract with the club.

Mateta has signed an extension that will keep him at the Opel Arena at least until the summer of 2023.
 


The news of Mateta extending his contract with Mainz is another blow for Newcastle, who also missed out on another target in Wesley, with the striker having joined Aston Villa.

Mateta will represent France at the European Under-21 Championship held in Italy and San Marino this month.

Newcastle have yet to confirm whether Rafael Benitez will extend his stay at St James’ Park beyond this summer.   
 