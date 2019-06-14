Paul Pogba Cool On Moving To Real Madrid, Ready To Consider Other Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is no longer desperate for a move to Real Madrid this summer, it has been claimed.



Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer and is pushing to find an exit route out of Old Trafford ahead of the start of next season.











Zinedine Zidane has been insistent on taking him to Real Madrid and has rejected all other alternative targets presented to him by Los Blancos' hierarchy.



Manchester United have set €150m asking price for the midfielder and Real Madrid are also wary about turning him into the club’s top earner this summer.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Pogba has cooled his desperation to join Real Madrid and is now willing to consider other offers on his table.







He remains keen on leaving Manchester United and is believed to be seriously considering the option of returning to Italian champions Juventus, who have held talks with the Premier League giants for the Frenchman.



The midfielder would even consider a move to Paris Saint-Germain if the French champions make an offer this summer.





With Real Madrid dithering over the financial numbers of a potential deal for Pogba, the World Cup winner is now considering other options.

