Romelu Lukaku Arrival Would Be Brilliant – Former Inter Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Inter coach Andrea Stramaccioni believes Romelu Lukaku could have the same impact at the Nerazzurri as Christian Vieri did.



Lukaku is reportedly prepared to leave Manchester United and is keen to link up with Antonio Conte at Inter.











Inter have an agreement in place with the striker over a contract, but are yet to agree on a fee with Manchester United, who are believed to be asking for in excess of €70m for the striker.



Lukaku could become one of the biggest signings in Inter’s history and Stramaccioni believes it would almost feel the same as when the Nerazzurri pinched Vieri from Lazio in 1999.





The former Inter boss admits that it is difficult to find players of Lukaku’s quality in Serie A.







He told Italian radio station Radio Sportiva: “The arrival of Romelu Lukaku would be brilliant stuff, a bit like Vieri.



“In Serie A it is difficult to find skilled player such as him, both technically and physically.”





Vieri had a massive impact on Inter and scored 123 goals in 190 appearances for the club during his six-year stay.

