Agent of Southampton Target Feels Client Could Leave Fiorentina, Another Loan Wouldn’t Make Sense

The agent of Southampton goalkeeping target Bartlomiej Dragowski has conceded it would be better for his client if he leaves Fiorentina this summer.



The 21-year-old goalkeeper impressed during his loan stint at Empoli during the second half of last season and his stock has risen during the ongoing transfer window.













Southampton are believed to be interested in taking him to the Premier League and Lazio have reportedly identified the Fiorentina shot-stopper as a possible replacement for Thomas Strakosha.



Fiorentina have a selection headache in their squad ahead of next season as they already have an established young number one in Alban Lafont and Mariusz Kulesza, Dragowski’s agent, admits that two such talented goalkeepers cannot be part of the same squad.





He admits that a move away from Fiorentina would do his client good and indicated that they are not considering another loan.







The agent also revealed that several clubs have been in touch with him for Dragowski.



Kulesza told Italian outlet Firenzeviola.it: “I don’t know how many teams in the world have two such young goalkeepers in Dragowski and Lafont.





“It is unthinkable that two such good players will play for the same club.



“For this reason, I think Bart will probably leave Fiorentina. Another loan wouldn’t make sense for him.



“I don’t know whether he will abroad or stay in Italy.



“I have received many offers for him from various clubs.”



Dragowski has two years left to run on his deal with Fiorentina and has been capped by Poland at Under-21 level.

