Atalanta Make First Move For Everton Target, Bid In

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A outfit Atalanta have slapped in an offer for Nice defensive midfielder Adrien Tameze, who is also a target for Everton this summer.



The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has been impressive in the French top tier for Nice and he has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of next season.















Atalanta and Everton have been the ones who have been linked with signing Tameze and have been carrying out groundwork ahead of a swoop for him.



However, the Italian club have made the first concrete move for him and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have put in a bid for Tameze.





It has been claimed Nice have received an offer of €8m from Atalanta for the defensive midfielder and they are currently deliberating over the bid.







The negotiations for Tameze’s departure have been slow as Nice are in the middle of takeover talks by English businessman Jim Ratcliffe.



They are unlikely to make any major decisions on their squad until the sale process of the club is complete.





It remains to be seen whether Everton look to take advantage of the situation and come up with a better offer for Tameze in the coming days.

