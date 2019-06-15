Christopher Jullien Far From Agreeing Celtic Move, Defender Expecting English and Spanish Proposals

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are far from completing a deal to sign centre-back Christopher Jullien, who expects to receive offers from England and Spain.



The Bhoys have been working on a transfer to take the defender to Celtic Park from French outfit Toulouse and have even shown him around their facilities.











Toulouse are loooking to earn between €8m and €10m for Jullien and Celtic are hoping to be able to add him to Neil Lennon's squad.



But thoughts that Celtic have all but convinced Jullien to move to Scotland have been played down.





The defender is, according to French outlet LesViolets.com, far from committing to join Celtic.







Jullien is also expecting to have offers on his table from England and Spain, which he will factor into his decision.



The 26-year-old was open recently about his desire to play in the Premier League.





Jullien has spoken to former Toulouse team-mate Issa Diop about the English top flight and although Celtic could position themselves as the perfect stepping stone the to the Premier League, the jury is out on whether the centre-back will choose to continue his career in Scotland.



