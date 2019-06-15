XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2019 - 11:38 BST

Manchester United Rekindle Contact With Tottenham Hotspur Linked Midfielder

 




Manchester United have again been in touch with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is a target for Leicester City.

Leicester have been pushing to land the midfielder on a permanent deal after he impressed during his loan stint at the King Power Stadium in the second half of last season.  


 



The Belgian does not want to return to Monaco and Leicester seemingly had the lead in the chase as his other suitors – Manchester United and Tottenham – were not hot on his pursuit.

But it has been claimed Manchester United are back in the chase for Tielemans and are closely keeping tabs on his situation.
 


According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League giants are in talks with his agents and are keeping the player interested in a move to Old Trafford.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of the midfielder and is keen on taking him to the north west of England.

However, Manchester United have been in talks with representatives of other midfielders as well and Tielemans is believed to be one of the names on their shortlist.
 


It remains to be seen whether Manchester United firming up their interest will jolt Tottenham into action, with Spurs so far focusing on Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.
 
 