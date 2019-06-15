Manchester United Rekindle Contact With Tottenham Hotspur Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have again been in touch with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is a target for Leicester City.



Leicester have been pushing to land the midfielder on a permanent deal after he impressed during his loan stint at the King Power Stadium in the second half of last season.













The Belgian does not want to return to Monaco and Leicester seemingly had the lead in the chase as his other suitors – Manchester United and Tottenham – were not hot on his pursuit.



But it has been claimed Manchester United are back in the chase for Tielemans and are closely keeping tabs on his situation.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League giants are in talks with his agents and are keeping the player interested in a move to Old Trafford.







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of the midfielder and is keen on taking him to the north west of England.



However, Manchester United have been in talks with representatives of other midfielders as well and Tielemans is believed to be one of the names on their shortlist.





It remains to be seen whether Manchester United firming up their interest will jolt Tottenham into action, with Spurs so far focusing on Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.



