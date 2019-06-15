Swedish Side In Touch With Chelsea Talent, Blues Want To Extend Contract, Player Tempted By Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Swedish side Hammarby are hoping to tempt Chelsea talent Joseph Colley to make the move home to Scandinavia this summer.



The Chelsea youngster is out of contract this summer, but the Blues are looking to negotiate a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.











However, Hammarby are keen and, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, Colley is interested in potentially moving to the club.



For Swedish youth international Colley, who has turned out for Chelsea at Under-23 level, senior football is the target and the chance to play in the Swedish top flight is tempting.





He is mulling over his future as he assesses what would be the best next move in his career.







The midfielder, who has been on the books at Chelsea since 2015, is attracting interest from a number of clubs.



But Hammarby have touched base with Colley's Finnish agent Sami Salonen and are looking to get a deal over the line.





He clocked 32 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season, turning out in the Premier League 2, the UEFA Youth League and the EFL Trophy; a competition which gave him a taste of senior football.



