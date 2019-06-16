Liverpool Loanee’s Girlfriend Reveals Star’s Spell Away From Anfield Will Continue

Follow @insidefutbol





Loris Karius' girlfriend has let slip that the Liverpool goalkeeper will continue on loan at Besiktas next season.



The shot-stopper sealed a two-year loan switch to Besiktas last summer, following his disastrous display in the Champions League final as Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in Kyiv.











He featured heavily for the Black Eagles over the course of the recently concluded season, but has still been linked with leaving amid links with Italian giants Roma and suggestions Besiktas could re-sign Fabri from Fulham.



But Karius' girlfriend Sophia Thomalla has indicated the goalkeeper is staying put, confirming she will be in Turkey for the next year; Thomalla plans to learn Turkish and is loving life in Istanbul.





"I decided to settle in Istanbul. The view of the Bosphorus is truly spectacular", Thomalla was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Kralspor.







"Karius has a one-year contract with Besiktas. I will continue to stay in Turkey next year.



"I want to start taking Turkish lessons in the summer. I'm half Turkish now. Turkey really is a beautiful country and the meals were great as well.





"There are many places to visit and see in Istanbul.



"That's why I am not bored.



"I don't know what we'll do after Karius completes his contract with Besiktas. We will get the answer to this question next year."



Karius has a deal with Liverpool which runs until the summer of 2021, but appears to have little future back at Anfield with Alisson having firmly established himself between the sticks.



Liverpool may also bring in a new goalkeeper this summer as Simon Mignolet is keen to move on in search of playing time.

