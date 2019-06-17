XRegister
06 October 2018

17/06/2019 - 12:15 BST

Barcelona Locked In Talks, Everton Target Could Join La Liga Rivals, Player Exchange Mooted

 




Barcelona are in talks to ship Everton linked goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to La Liga rivals Valencia.

The Dutch shot-stopper is keen to enjoy regular first team football during the coming campaign and as such is seeking a move away from the Camp Nou.


 



Everton and their Premier League counterparts West Ham have held talks over signing Cillessen, but the English pair could be set to miss out on the Dutchman as Barcelona are locked in discussions over him going to Valencia.

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, Valencia officials are in Barcelona discussing a deal which would see Cillessen make the move to the Mestalla and Neto head to the Camp Nou.
 


The move would be a shock development, but potentially leave both parties happy.



Brazilian goalkeeper Neto would take Cillessen's place in the Barcelona squad, while the Dutchman would be free to chase first team football at Valencia.

Whether an agreement can be reached remains to be seen, but talks are ongoing.
 


Neto moved to Valencia from Juventus in the summer of 2017, costing the Spanish giants an initial €7m.

He made 34 appearances in La Liga for Valencia last term and kept ten clean sheets.

 