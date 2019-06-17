XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/06/2019 - 11:50 BST

Genk Set Asking Price For Arsenal and Brighton Linked Leandro Trossard

 




Genk want at least €20m to cash in on Arsenal and Brighton target Leandro Trossard during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The winger guided Genk to the top flight title in Belgium this season by netting 14 goals and registering seven assists for his team-mates in the league.  

 



As such, Trossard has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window, amidst interest from the Premier League.

Arsenal are admirers of the winger and have been linked with a potential move to take him to the Emirates Stadium, and Brighton have already failed with a bid to land him this summer.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Genk will demand at least €20m if they are to cash in on Trossard in the ongoing transfer window.



It is claimed that Brighton have continued to maintain talks with Genk over the possibility of landing Trossard and could even launch an improved bid in the coming days.

Despite their interest, Arsenal have yet to make a formal approach to snare Trossard away from Genk this summer.
 


And with Brighton stepping up their efforts to land the Genk skipper, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are also eyeing firming up their interest.

Trossard has a contract with Genk that runs until 2021, with the club reserving the option to extend it for another year.   
 