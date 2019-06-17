Leicester Believe They Have Youri Tielemans Pole, Manchester United In Touch With Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City believe they are in pole position to sign Youri Tielemans, who is also a target for Manchester United, from Monaco this summer.



The 22-year-old has impressed during his loan stint with the Foxes during the second half of the recently concluded season at the King Power Stadium.











And following his exploits in the Premier League, Tielemans does not want to return to Monaco, who finished just above the relegation zone in Ligue 1 this term.



As such, Tielemans has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window.





Manchester United have been linked with him, while Tottenham Hotspur are alive to his situation.







However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Leicester believe they are in pole position to secure a permanent deal for Tielemans this summer.



It is claimed the Foxes are now engaged in advanced talks with Monaco, but have yet to reach a final agreement with the Ligue 1 side for the midfielder.





However, Manchester United remain in touch with the midfielder's agent, despite not having yet lodged an offer.



Tielemans is under contract with Monaco until the summer of 2022.



He directly contributed to eight goals from 13 appearances in the Premier League this term.

