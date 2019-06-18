Burnley Keen On Striker But Not Keen To Meet Valuation

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley are interested in a deal for Brentford striker Neal Maupay, but the Clarets remain unlikely to meet the asking price set by the Championship club, according to Sky Sports.



The 22-year-old was one of the standout performers during the recently concluded season in the Championship, as he enjoyed a prolific run of form in front of goal.













Despite failing to help Brentford land a playoff berth, Maupay netted 25 goals in the Championship and registered eight assists for his team-mates over the course of the season.



As such, the Frenchman has emerged as a target for Burnley, who are keen on bolstering their squad with a marksman ahead of the upcoming campaign.





However, it is claimed that Burnley are unwilling to meet the £20m asking price demanded by Brentford to cash in on Maupay this summer.







And it remains to be seen whether the Clarets are able to pull off a deal to lure Maupay to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.



The striker joined Brentford from Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 in the summer of 2017.





His current deal at Griffin Park expires in 2021.



The Bees are under no inclination to cash in on Maupay, but they are open to selling him for the right price.



Burnley were also linked with a move for another one of the Championship’s promising strikers in Che Adams of Birmingham City in the January window.

