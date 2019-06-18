Leroy Sane Knows – Bayern Munich Star Sure of Club’s Appeal

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka believes Manchester City star Leroy Sane is aware of the size and prestige of the German champions.



Sane has emerged as Bayern Munich’s top target this summer and the club have been convincing the player to return to Germany during the ongoing transfer window.











Bayern Munich have denied making any bids for the winger yet and stressed that they will only make an offer if the player is prepared to move to Bavaria ahead of next season.



Goretzka admits that Sane would be a good signing for Bayern Munich but insisted that he does not want to influence his compatriot’s decision as it should be the player’s decision to make.





However, the winger stressed that Bayern Munich can easily compete with the top Premier League clubs and are still one of the best clubs in the world.







Speaking about Sane, the Bayern Munich midfielder told German daily Bild: “We would all be very happy about it if or when he comes.



“But I won’t be putting pressure on him or try and influence his opinion. I was in a similar situation last year and I had to take a decision for myself.





“And I am also of the opinion, it is best to take the decision alone.



“I think Bayern Munich can keep up with the top clubs in the Premier League and we are still one of the best and biggest clubs in the world.



“Leroy knows that.”



Manchester City are also in talks over a new contract with Sane, who has two years left to run on his current deal.

