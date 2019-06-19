Barnsley Not In For Sunderland Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley are not in the running to secure a deal for Sunderland linked Jon Taylor from Rotherham United in the summer transfer window, according to the Yorkshire Post.



The 26-year-old is out of contract at the New York Stadium at the end of this month and looks destined to leave Rotherham following their relegation from the Championship.











Despite failing to help the Millers avoid the drop to League One, Taylor is not short of potential suitors in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Sunderland have been linked with keeping a close eye on him to bolster their ranks this summer, while newly-promoted sides Barnsley and Luton Town are also tipped to be admirers of the winger.





However, it is now claimed that Barnsley are not in the race to secure a deal for Taylor and extend his stay in the Championship for another year.







As such, it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats step up their interest in Taylor and seal a move quickly to boost their promotion hopes from League One next season.



Taylor went on to make 44 appearances in all competitions for Rotherham during the recently concluded season.





Jack Ross’ men narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship this term, after losing the playoff final to Charlton Athletic by conceding a stoppage time winner.



The Black Cats have parted ways with all of Robbin Ruiter, Luke Molyneux, Max Stryjek and Adam Matthews ahead of the upcoming campaign.



Sunderland will face South Shields in a pre-season friendly next month, before travelling to Portugal to compete against Benfica B and Belenenses to cap off their preparations.

