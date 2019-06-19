XRegister
19/06/2019 - 08:48 BST

Everton Close In On West Ham Target Andre Gomes, Deal Imminent

 




Everton are expected to strike a deal with Barcelona for the signature of West Ham target Andre Gomes on a permanent deal today.

The Portuguese midfielder spent last season on loan at Everton and did enough to attract the prying eyes of several clubs in the Premier League.  

 



West Ham have put bids in for Gomes this summer and held talks to try to sign him, but they have been firmly overtaken.

Despite interest from several other clubs, the midfielder has been insistent on carrying on at Everton and put pressure on Barcelona to reach an agreement with the Toffees.
 


And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Everton and Barcelona are likely to reach an agreement for Gomes’ transfer to Merseyside today.



The two clubs have been in talks over the move over the last few weeks and an agreement over the midfielder’s future is imminent.

Barcelona are expected to earn a fee in the region of €25m for Gomes, with Everton already having an agreement in place with the player over a contract.
 


Gomes has enjoyed his football under Marco Silva and is set to stay at Goodison Park next season and beyond, with West Ham set to miss out on his signature.  
 