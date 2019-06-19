Tottenham Hotspur Target Ready To Move On, Sampdoria Informed

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen has conceded that he wants to leave Sampdoria during the summer transfer window, and the Italian club are aware of his wishes.



The Dane had an impressive season in Italy, which has led to an interest in him from several top clubs in England and France.











Tottenham have long been keeping tabs on him and have had several conversations with Sampdoria and his representatives over signing Andersen this summer.



French giants Lyon are also very much in the race and are prepared to spend big money to convince the player to move to Ligue 1 in the ongoing transfer window.





Andersen has now confirmed that he feels the time is right for his leave Sampdoria, after spending two seasons at the Italian club and he is considering all the options on his table. And it is claimed Sampdoria have been informed.







“There is a lot of interest and I am looking at options”, the defender told Danish daily BT.



“I have loved my time at Sampdoria – the fans, the president, the staff, the players and the city.





“But it is time to move on so that I can develop further.”



The centre-back admits several clubs are in talks with his agent and he will soon make a decision on his next destination.



“There are several clubs who are speaking with my agent and I will make a decision soon with my family and agent.”



Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal have also been linked with Andersen.

