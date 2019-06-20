XRegister
20/06/2019 - 23:36 BST

Marko Arnautovic Wants Serie A Return, Forward Not Priority For Inter

 




Marko Arnautovic would like to head back to Italy from West Ham United, but he is not a priority target for Inter.

The Nerazzurri, where Arnautovic spent time on loan earlier in his career, have been linked with a swoop for the Austrian attacker this summer.

 



And, according to Sky Italia, Arnautovic would like to play his football in Italy once again.

But the West Ham star is not Inter's priority when it comes to adding to their attack, with the Nerazzurri's efforts currently being put into signing Edin Dzeko from Roma.
 


New Inter coach Antonio Conte wants to snap up Dzeko, who he missed out on signing during his time as Chelsea manager.



It remains to be seen if Inter will turn to Arnautovic, who is claimed to be available for just €25m this summer, if they can get Dzeko in through the San Siro door.

Arnautovic wanted to complete a lucrative move to China in the January transfer window earlier this year.
 


But West Ham would not play ball and the forward was forced to see out the campaign at the London Stadium.

 