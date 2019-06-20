Maurizio Sarri Can Get Gonzalo Higuain Back On Track – Former Juventus Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Juventus striker Nicola Amoruso has claimed that Maurizio Sarri can help Gonzalo Higuain get his career back on track in Turin next season.



The Argentine striker, who worked under Sarri at Napoli and then Chelsea, looks set to return to Juventus after failing to make an impact while on loan at Stamford Bridge this term.













Despite the possibility of a transfer ban this summer, the Blues have yet to officially indicate whether they will extend Higuain's loan for a further year, but he is widely tipped to depart.



And with Sarri making the switch to Juventus, Higuain could receive a boost with respect to resurrecting his career with the Italian champions.





Amoruso, who spent six years at Juventus, feels Sarri can help Higuain get his career back on track with the Old Lady during the upcoming season.







The Italian also believes there are very few players in the world like Higuain, but insists his renaissance will depend a lot on himself.



“Higuain? He can be rejuvenated by Sarri [at Juventus]”, Amoruso said on Tutto Mercato Radio.





“A lot will depend on him [too].



"There are very few players like him around [the world].”



Higuain, who is under contract at Juventus until 2021, has already received a lucrative offer to join Hebei Fortune in China.



It remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to take another chance with him next season, especially following the appointment of Sarri at the helm.

