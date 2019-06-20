Photo: It’s Difficult To Accept – Leeds United Star Reveals Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Hugo Diaz has issued a message at the end of his time at Leeds United, revealing his departure from Elland Road.



The Spanish defender was a key man for Leeds Under-23s over the course of the recently concluded season and played his part in Carlos Corberan's men winning silverware.











The Whites won the Professional Development League North and then the National crown, as they made it a season to remember at Under-23 level.



Diaz is now heading for pastures new and has issued a message to the Leeds faithful on social media, admitting it is difficult to accept he is leaving.





The Spanish defender was also keen to pay tribute to all at the club during his stay at Elland Road.







Diaz will now look for the next step in his career as he seeks to successfully transition into the senior game.



The centre-back departs Leeds having made a senior appearance, with an outing against Preston North End in the Championship.





He was an unused substitute against QPR in the FA Cup this season.



It remains to be seen where Diaz will be playing his football when next season rolls around.



