Serie A Giants Must Offload To Rival Liverpool and Tottenham For Ryan Sessegnon

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are keen on Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Ryan Sessegnon, but any move would depend on offloading Ivan Perisic this summer.



The 19-year-old winger could not help stop Fulham from suffering relegation from the Premier League last term.













But he is still considered one of the brightest young talents in British football and club such as Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in snaring him away from Fulham this summer.



Sessegnon has also been attracting the interest of Serie A giants Inter and sporting director Piero Ausilio ran the rule over him in England’s defeat to France in the Under-21 European Championship earlier this week.





The Nerazzurri are considering taking him to Italy, but according to Turin daily Tuttosport, it would largely depend on them moving Perisic out of the San Siro this summer.







The Croatian has been linked with a move away ahead of next season, but Inter are yet to receive any concrete offers on their table.



They have already unsuccessfully tried to put Perisic in a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.





Sessegnon remains a target for Inter but unless they manage to offload the Croatian, they are unlikely to make a concrete move for the Fulham teenager.

