Southampton Linked Free Agent Rejected Newcastle Offer, Remains Open To Fenerbahce

Southampton target Max Kruse has knocked back offers from Newcastle United, Valencia and Real Sociedad, but remains open to joining Fenerbahce, it has been claimed in Turkey.



The 31-year-old has decided to opt against renewing his contract with Werder Bremen in a bid to seek a new challenge in his career by moving elsewhere.











Due to his imminent free transfer status, several clubs have identified Kruse as a potential target during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Southampton have been linked with wanting to take him to the Premier League this summer, while Fenerbahce have offered him a contract to make the switch to Turkey.





And according to a discussion on Turkish outlet Futbol Arena TV, Kruse has already rejected offers from Newcastle, Valencia and Real Sociedad over the course of the summer.







However, it is claimed that Kruse has yet to knock back the offer from Fenerbahce and asked for more time to make a decision regarding the deal.



Kruse had initially decided to put the offer from Fenerbahce on the back-burner due to their failure to qualify for European competition next season.





But it appears Kruse could be warming towards a move to Turkey.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Southampton can tempt Kruse with an offer to lure him to the St Mary’s this summer.



Kruse, who netted 12 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions for Werder Bremen this term, has also emerged as a target for Eintracht Frankfurt.

