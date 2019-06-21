XRegister
06 October 2018

21/06/2019 - 13:00 BST

Agent of Leicester and Wolves Target Ivan Perisic Set To Meet Inter Officials Today

 




Inter are yet to receive a bid for Ivan Perisic, despite interest from Arsenal, Leicester City and Wolves, ahead of his agent's meeting with the Italian giants today.

The Serie A giants are prepared to listen to offers for Perisic and are ready to let him go this summer for a fee in the region of €30m to €35m.  

 



There has been interest in Perisic since January, when Arsenal wanted to snap him up on loan and the Gunners have again been linked with a potential move.

But there is also interest from Leicester and Wolves, though Perisic has so far put thoughts of enouraging the pair on the backburner.
 


And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri are still waiting to field the first concrete offer for Perisic this summer.



The Croatian is prepared to move to the Premier League and Inter also favour the transfer if they can earn the price they want.

But without concrete offers on their table, the club are getting restless about the winger’s future at the club.
 


His agent, Nelio Lucas, is scheduled to meet the Nerazzurri hierarchy today and Perisic’s future is likely to be a topic of discussion between him and Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio.   
 