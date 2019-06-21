XRegister
Inside Futbol

21/06/2019 - 11:16 BST

Atletico Madrid Back Out, Won’t Rival Man Utd and Spurs For Midfielder

 




Atletico Madrid have bowed out of the race to sign Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes this summer.

Following a stellar season, the Portuguese attacking midfielder has appeared on the transfer radar of several clubs ahead of the start of the 2019/20 campaign.  

 



Manchester United have been in talks with his representatives and are reportedly prepared to table a bid for the player in coming days and weeks.

Fernandes has also been on Tottenham’s watch list and it was claimed earlier this week that they have held talks with the player's agent.
 


However, the competition for his signature has been thinning, as according to Portuguese daily A Bola, Atletico Madrid have ended their interest in the attacking midfielder ahead of next season.



The Spanish giants have told the player’s agent that after considering all the options, they have decided against pursuing Fernandes’ signature.

Sporting Lisbon are demanding in excess of €70m for the player and the price could have put off Atletico Madrid as they are on the verge of spending €120m to sign Joao Felix from Benfica.
 


Fernandes scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists for his team-mates in 53 appearances across all competitions last season.   
 