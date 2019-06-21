Portsmouth’s Gary Mackay-Steven Swoop In Doubt, MLS Option Now In Pole

Follow @insidefutbol





MLS outfit New York City FC are tipped to have the edge over Portsmouth in the race to sign Aberdeen’s Gary Mackay-Steven this summer.



The former Celtic star appeard to be on his way out of Aberdeen this summer as his contract will expire at the end of the month.











Portsmouth have been keen on taking him to Fratton Park ahead of next season and talks between the club and the player’s representatives were significantly down the line.



The newly promoted Championship club were confident about winning the race for Mackay-Steven, but he is now likely to go elsewhere.





According to the BBC, New York City FC have moved past Portsmouth in the race and are in discussions to sign the Scotsman in the ongoing transfer window.







The MLS outfit are claimed to be the preferred option for the player, who is prepared to move to the United States this summer.



Portsmouth are still in the race to sign Mackay-Steven, but a move is dependent upon negotiations between the player and New York City FC failing.





Mackay-Steven scored four goals in 19 Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen.

