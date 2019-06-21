Southampton Star Turns Down Proposals From Turkey

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie has rejected offers from Turkey in favour of staying in the Netherlands next season.



The Dutchman spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and the Dutch club have an option to make the move permanent this summer.











But Feyenoord are unlikely to take up the option and AZ Alkmaar are interested in getting their hands on the midfielder during the ongoing transfer window.



He is not part of Southampton’s plans going forward and it has been claimed that several Turkish clubs showed an interest in signing the player ahead of next season.





But according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Clasie has rejected the offers from Turkey and wants to continue playing his football in the Netherlands.







Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has been in touch with Clasie and the player is convinced about joining the club this summer.



AZ sporting director Max Huiberts has also confirmed their interest in the Saints midfielder, but negotiations with Southampton are expected to be difficult.





Clasie still has a year left on his current deal with the club and he would need to convince Southampton to let him leave for a minimal transfer fee.

