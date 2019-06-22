XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2019 - 15:51 BST

Dutch Eredivisie Side Confirm Bid From Foreign Club For Celtic Target, Offer Rejected

 




Fortuna Sittard have turned down an offer from a foreign club for midfielder Mark Diemers, who has been linked with Celtic this summer.

Diemers is a man in demand and has interest from several sides, but Fortuna Sittard are not prepared to let the midfielder move on for a fee which amounts to less than they feel he is worth.

 



The Dutch club turned down a bid from a foreign club for the player over the course of the last week, but technical manager Sjoerd Ars will not be drawn into naming names.

"I don't like that [to name names], but it was a foreign club", he told Dutch daily De Limburger.
 


The club in question could potentially be Celtic, but Diemers himself insists that the side that bid will not come back in for him as they have brought in another player; Celtic are wrapping up the signing of midfielder David Turnbull.



"It [the chance to move to the club in question] is also gone, because that club have since attracted another player", Diemers said.

However, the midfielder is enjoying life with Fortuna Sittard and is not pushing to leave the club, taking a philosophical approach to the interest from other sides.
 


"I am having a great time here.

"If there is something that I would like see myself, then please, but as I said last season, if not, I am happy to stay here", he added.

It remains to be seen which clubs making an approach might turn Diemers' head and tempt him to quit Fortuna Sittard.

 