Dutch Eredivisie Side Confirm Bid From Foreign Club For Celtic Target, Offer Rejected

Fortuna Sittard have turned down an offer from a foreign club for midfielder Mark Diemers, who has been linked with Celtic this summer.



Diemers is a man in demand and has interest from several sides, but Fortuna Sittard are not prepared to let the midfielder move on for a fee which amounts to less than they feel he is worth.











The Dutch club turned down a bid from a foreign club for the player over the course of the last week, but technical manager Sjoerd Ars will not be drawn into naming names.



"I don't like that [to name names], but it was a foreign club", he told Dutch daily De Limburger.





The club in question could potentially be Celtic, but Diemers himself insists that the side that bid will not come back in for him as they have brought in another player; Celtic are wrapping up the signing of midfielder David Turnbull.







"It [the chance to move to the club in question] is also gone, because that club have since attracted another player", Diemers said.



However, the midfielder is enjoying life with Fortuna Sittard and is not pushing to leave the club, taking a philosophical approach to the interest from other sides.





"I am having a great time here.



"If there is something that I would like see myself, then please, but as I said last season, if not, I am happy to stay here", he added.



It remains to be seen which clubs making an approach might turn Diemers' head and tempt him to quit Fortuna Sittard.



