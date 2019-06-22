He’s Not Someone You Just Let Go – Club Brugge Boss On Aston Villa Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement has warned clubs keen on Aston Villa target Marvelous Nakamba that it will need a big fee to land him this summer.



The Zimbabwe international has been a proven performer for Club Brugge and it has led to speculation over his long term future amidst talk of a summer move.











Aston Villa are interested in snapping up the midfielder and several Italian clubs have also been keeping tabs on him with a view to making a move to take him from Belgium.



Clement, who took charge of the club this summer, does not want to lose a player of Nakamba’s quality in the first transfer window of his spell at Club Brugge.





But the 45-year-old admits that Club Brugge could be forced to allow Nakamba to depart if a big bid comes in.







“Nakamba has been a very important player here”, Clement told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



“He is someone you just don’t let go.





“But if a club offer a large sum then some players are hard to keep.”



Club Brugge snapped Nakamba up from Dutch side Vitesse in 2017.

