I Think Romelu Lukaku’s Time In England Is Over – Former Inter Star

Former Inter star Andy van der Meyde has indicated that Romelu Lukaku’s story at Manchester United has come to an end.



Lukaku has been repeatedly linked with leaving Manchester United and moving to Italy with Serie A giants Inter during the ongoing summer transfer window.











The Belgian’s agent has been in talks with Inter and the player has already agreed a contract with the club ahead of a potential move to the San Siro.



Inter have been pushing to land Antonio Conte’s number one target, but are finding it hard to negotiate with Manchester United, who want €80m from his departure this summer.





Van der Meyde believes Lukaku’s time in England has come to an end and he is likely to move to Italy ahead of next season.







The former Inter star feels that the striker has made it clear that he wants to join the Nerazzurri this summer.



The Dutchman told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it: “I’ll tell you what I think, not what he told me in front of the cameras. For that, I refer you to the episode [of my show] that will be broadcast in a few weeks.





“I think this time in England is over and he can move to another like Serie A.



“On the other hand, Romelu’s message to one of your [Italian] TV stations in which he praised Conte by claiming that he is the best manager in the world, makes it clear.



“But to avoid specific problems, again this is just my personal opinion.”



Lukaku has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for Manchester United since joining the club in 2017.

