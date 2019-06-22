It’s Our Strong Point – Brescia Coach Sees Key Reason Liverpool Linked Sandro Tonali Should Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Brescia coach Eugenio Corini believes Liverpool linked Sandro Tonali will need to play regular football in Serie A next season in order to continue his development.



The teenage midfielder was the orchestrator of Brescia’s promotion campaign last season and led them back into the top tier of Italian football by winning Serie B.











Considered one of the top young talents in Italian football, almost all the top Italian clubs – Inter, Juventus, Roma, Napoli and AC Milan – have been keeping tabs on the young midfielder.



Tonali has also been subject to interest from the Premier League, with Liverpool probing the possibility of taking him to Merseyside.





Corini believes that key to Tonali’s development last season was the regular football he played at the heart of a side that won promotion.







He believes Brescia can still keep hold of the player with the lure of being the main man again next season, but this time in Serie A.



“For Sandro, it was a very important season because he always played”, Corini told Sky Italia.





“He was at the centre of a team that won the league. He experienced strong emotions and he knew how to tame them.



“I hope I can have him available, he must finish the process of development, but I understand the clubs who are following him.



“But he still lacks a year in Serie A where he can play regularly.



“It will be a strong point for us.”



Brescia supremo Massimo Cellino, who revealed Liverpool's interest, has been insistent that he will hold on to Tonali this summer.

