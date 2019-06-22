XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

22/06/2019 - 21:40 BST

Race For Crystal Palace Linked Jean-Michael Seri Heats Up, Agent Holds Meetings

 




The race for Fulham midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who has been linked with Crystal Palace, is starting to heat up.

Fulham are open to offloading the midfielder following their relegation from the Premier League and the 27-year-old is unlikely to be short of offers.

 



While Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have been linked with a loan swoop, Seri's agent has been clocking up the air miles on behalf of his client.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Seri's agent met officials at both Napoli and Inter in recent days, while there could also be a meeting on the cards with Roma soon. 
 


There is interest too from France, where Seri shone for Nice, and Lyon and Monaco are keeping close tabs on developments concerning the Fulham star.



Turkish giants Galatasaray meanwhile have already failed with a bid to take Seri on loan.

The Istanbul club were prepared to shoulder all of Seri's salary, but Fulham are holding out to see if they can sell the player.
 


The Cottagers are claimed to be looking for around €25m to sell Seri.
 