06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/06/2019 - 17:46 BST

Yes, Frankie Kent Is Better Than George Edmundson – Peterborough Supremo

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists that the defender Posh have landed, Frankie Kent, is better than Rangers new boy George Edmundson.

League One side Posh were heavily linked with Edmundson and are claimed in some quarters to have pulled out of a deal to sign the centre-back when interest in him from elsewhere heated up and Oldham Athletic upped the amount they were looking for in order to sell him.

 



Edmundson joined Rangers on Friday, signing a four-year contract for a fee believed to be around £700,000; Peterborough reportedly offered £600,000 for the 21-year-old.

But Posh quickly got a centre-back in through the door by signing Kent from Colchester United.
 


Kent has signed a three-year deal at London Road and MacAnthony is sure he has snapped up a better defender than Edmundson.



Asked if Kent is the better player, MacAnthony fired back on Twitter: "Yes."

MacAnthony has claimed that Kent was Peterborough's first choice centre-back target and went on to salute the player's character.
 


He added: "Proper young man without grandeur’s of delusions and delighted to sign him."

Edmundson will now compete for a spot in the Rangers side under Steven Gerrard, while Kent will be looking to help Peterborough achieve their objective of promotion to the Championship next season.

 