Appreciate Celtic Giving Me Game Time – Departing Bhoys Loan Star

Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic admits he appreciates Celtic giving him the chance to play regular first team football in a high pressure environment.



Centre-back Benkovic spent the recently concluded season on loan at Celtic and helped the Bhoys win another domestic treble.













The 21-year-old made 20 appearances in the Scottish top flight for Celtic, scoring twice, while he also turned out on four occasions for the Bhoys in the Europa League.



Benkovic is delighted with how his switch to Celtic Park worked out and insists despite the pressure of turning out for the Scottish giants he enjoyed every single game.





He told Press Association Sport: "Overall I’m very satisfied and I appreciate Celtic giving me a chance to play – and in Europe as well.







"I was lucky as I played in Dinamo [Zagreb] where it was high pressure as well, you need to be first every year.



"That was OK for me, I was calm in the head having so much pressure at Celtic but I enjoyed every game", Benkovic added.





The 21-year-old was snapped up by Leicester in the summer of 2018, from Dinamo Zagreb, but quickly sent on loan to Celtic.



He heads back to the King Power Stadium with a winning mentality, having picked up the Scottish Premiershop, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup with the Bhoys.

