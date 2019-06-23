Tottenham Tipped To Seal Capture of Leeds United Talent This Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to complete a swoop for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke over the course of the week.



Spurs scouted the highly-rated talent last season and were impressed with what they saw. Now with Leeds looking to bring in funds after missing out on promotion to the Premier League, Clarke is set to be sold.











The deal should go through over the coming week, according to the Sun, with Leeds to receive an initial £8.5m for Clarke.



The Whites will have add-ons built into the agreement, meaning they could eventually bank up to £13m for the winger.





Losing Clarke will be a blow for Leeds, but chairman Andrea Radrizzani has warned of a difficult summer transfer window for the club.







Leeds fans will hope that Clarke will be the only notable departure this summer, but a number of other Whites stars are on the radar of Premier League sides.



Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has interest from Aston Villa and Norwich City.





It remains to be seen if selling Clarke can help Leeds to make sure Phillips stays put for another promotion tilt under Marcelo Bielsa.

