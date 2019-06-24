Claim From France: Arsenal Could Call On Club Legend To Help Land Ligue 1 Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal could call upon the services of Gunners legend Robert Pires in an attempt to sign Florian Thauvin from Marseille this summer, it has been claimed in France.



Marseille are in desperate need of cash by the end of the month, as they aim to meet the Financial Fair Play regulations set by UEFA.













As such, the Ligue 1 side have already offered Morgan Sanson to several Premier League clubs in their attempt to bring in a considerable transfer fee and balance the books.



In addition to Sanson, Marseille could also decide to offload other first team players, including Thauvin, in the summer transfer window.





The 26-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Marseille in recent seasons and could bring in a big fee.







Marseille could be open to cashing in on Thauvin, and according to French outlet Le Phoceen, Arsenal are a potential destination for the player.



It is claimed that Pires, who played for both clubs in the past, could act as the facilitator in Arsenal’s attempts to reach an agreement with Marseille for Thauvin.





However, the Gunners are also severely cash-strapped after failing to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming season.



And they would need Pires to smooth the road for any potential deal.



Thauvin, who has two years remaining on his contract with Marseille, directly contributed to 27 goals in all competitions during the recently concluded season.

