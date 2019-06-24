It’s A Clean Slate – Neil Lennon Ready To Give Celtic Stars Fresh Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed that the players at the club are starting with a clean slate, as he prepares for his first full season back in charge of the club.



The Scottish Premiership champions initially appointed their former manager on a temporary basis in February, but handed him a 12-month rolling contract when he sealed the domestic treble at the end of last season.













Lennon led Celtic to three league titles during his four-year stint at the club between 2010 and 2014.



The 47-year-old is currently getting to know his charges over pre-season and admits a sense of excitement about running the rule over his squad, while also stressing that no players should feel their past fortunes will influence their future at Celtic Park.





“Jack Hendry, Danny Arzani, Eboue Kouassi – the injury list was horrendous so it’s great to see them getting back”, Lennon told the Evening Times.







“Marian Shved will join us on Monday – he was away on international duty as well. And then Leigh Griffiths is like having a new man in the building as well, he’s training very well just now, which we’re all pleased about.







“So, there are a few things I need to weigh up in my own mind over the next few weeks.



“These are just guys I haven’t seen, through no fault of their own, but it does mean there’s a freshness there for me and I’m excited about a couple of them coming back.



"It’s a clean slate for them.”



The Celts will begin their 2019/20 Scottish Premiership campaign on 3rd August against St Johnstone, as they look to make a strong start.



However, Lennon has a Champions League qualifying round against Bosnian side FK Saravejo to worry about first in July.



