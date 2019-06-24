XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/06/2019 - 13:59 BST

Manchester United Remain Hopeful On Aaron Wan-Bissaka

 




Manchester United are hopeful of securing a deal for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the coming weeks, according to the BBC.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a priority signing for Manchester United in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to bounce back from disappointing campaign next season.  



 



Wan-Bissaka, who is currently on England Under-21 duty in Italy at the European Under-21 Championship, has already been the subject of a rejected bid from Manchester United.

And Crystal Palace are believed to be holding out for a minimum of £50m to cash in on Wan-Bissaka, who has quickly established himself as a standout performer at Selhurst Park.
 


Despite failing with an initial offer to snare Wan-Bissaka away from south London, it is claimed the Red Devils remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace in the coming weeks.



Manchester United want to secure a deal for Wan-Bissaka as quickly as possible, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants new signings to join pre-season training with the existing first team players at Old Trafford.

As such, the Red Devils may have very little wiggle room to work with during their attempt to land Wan-Bissaka on a permanent deal this summer.
 


The Croydon-born full-back has a contract at Selhurst Park that runs until 2022.

Manchester United have already wrapped up a deal to sign Daniel James on a five-year contract from Swansea City.   
 