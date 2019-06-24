Newcastle Closing In On Ligue 1 Star, Player Forced To Revise Move Ambitions Downwards

Follow @insidefutbol





Managerless Newcastle United are closing in on an agreement with Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, it has been claimed in France.



The Magpies fell short in their efforts to keep Rafael Benitez at St James’ Park beyond the end of this month, after the Spaniard opted against renewing his contract with the club.













However, Newcastle have been linked with wanting to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window and it appears despite not having a manager in place, work is continuing.



According to French daily the Nice-Matin, Newcastle are closing in on an agreement with in-demand winger Saint-Maximin.





It is claimed the winger could well be on the way to St James' Park soon, with Newcastle ready to pay €25m to sign him.







And in the wake of Benitez’s exit from St James’ Park, Saint-Maximin could even be the first of a number of signings under the next manager.



The 22-year-old netted six goals and registered five assists in Ligue 1 for Nice during the recently concluded domestic campaign.





Saint-Maximin had been hoping to sign for a bigger club, but it is claimed he has been forced to revise his ambitions downwards in recent weeks.



Newcastle, who are in search of a replacement for Benitez, will face Wolves, Hibernian and Saint-Etienne as part of their pre-season preparations next month.

